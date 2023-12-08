1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Affordable Housing
Covering Florida
Investigates
As Seen on 4
Viewer Submission
National
World
Lifestyle
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Radar
Live Cameras
Video
Traffic
Your Healthy Family
Florida Lottery
Winning Numbers
Local Winners
Local Experts
Social Media
Fox4 Facebook
Fox4 Twitter
Fox4 YouTube
Fox4 Instagram
About Us
Station History
FOX 4 News Team
Streaming Apps
Programming Guide
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Contests
Support
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
Quick links...
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WFTX
Naples
Naples Police say they see improvement following staff shortages
Mahmoud Bennett
6:08 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Naples
Missing Naples man found dead in water near mangroves
Kaitlin Knapp
5:54 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Naples
Naples pushes for new hospital, Marco Island a step closer Health Bill of Rights
Mahmoud Bennett
5:11 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Naples
Ensuring everyone is fed this holiday season
Katie Walls
5:53 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Naples
NAPLES SWATTING | Why false reports are increasing nationwide
Anvar Ruziev
10:15 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Naples
100 Years of Naples brings large donation to pier project
Bella Line
9:50 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Naples
Naples at 100: Calusa Indians' imprint on Naples echoes through time
Mahmoud Bennett
7:25 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Naples
From horses to helpers in Naples at the David Lawrence Center
Bella Line
10:40 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Naples
Naples Police bring Christmas cheer to the community this holiday season
Bella Line
10:08 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Naples
NAPLES AT 100 l Oldest house marks city's 100-year anniversary
Mahmoud Bennett
9:14 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Naples
16-year-old shot outside Naples mall, police search for suspect
Kaitlin Knapp
10:19 PM, Nov 26, 2023
Naples
ANNUAL TRADITION | St. Matthew's House serves hundreds on Thanksgiving
Mahmoud Bennett
8:15 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Naples
Naples crash sends four to the hospital, two by helicopter
Kaitlin Knapp
5:50 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Naples
It's finally official...again!: This park's honoring Naples veteran
Shari Armstrong
7:26 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Naples
COLLIER COUNTY | Luxury car condo coming to Naples area
Mahmoud Bennett
6:51 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Naples
THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Naples Pride reacts to blocked Florida drag show law
Bella Line
10:14 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Naples
Golf course developer slams county commissioner with lawsuit
Mahmoud Bennett
8:13 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Naples
Plans nearly set for the Naples Pier rebuild
Bella Line
2:59 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Naples
A budget increase for mental health services is raising public concern
Bella Line
10:22 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Naples
How one SWFL group is helping get turkeys on tables this holiday season.
Bella Line
10:44 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Naples
NAPLES | Turkey Drop: Volunteers work to pack more food than ever
Chris Shaw
8:48 AM, Nov 13, 2023
News In Your Neighborhood
11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023