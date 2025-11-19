FHP investigating crash on Airport-Pulling Rd, southbound lanes are closed

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes of Airport-Pulling Road were shut down Tuesday night after a crash, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A CCSO spokesperson said the closure stretches between Longboat Drive and Airport Road, just south of Golden Gate Parkway.

CCSO confirmed there are injuries and that the incident prompted a trauma alert, and the Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

No information on the severity of the injuries or whether the crash is fatal has been released.

As if 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the road remained closed as troopers work.