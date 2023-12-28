1
Port Charlotte
Charlotte County begins to see impacts from the Sunseeker Resort
Anvar Ruziev
10:37 PM, Dec 29, 2023
Port Charlotte
Mother killed in stabbing was a 4th grade teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary
Kaitlin Knapp
5:27 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Port Charlotte
One killed in Charlotte County shooting, deputies say
Kaitlin Knapp
1:45 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Port Charlotte
Deputies need your help finding a suspect from a domestic incident
Kaitlin Knapp
2:31 PM, Dec 27, 2023
Port Charlotte
Man kills one family member, stabs two others in Port Charlotte home
Kaitlin Knapp
11:29 AM, Dec 27, 2023
Port Charlotte
Death investigation underway at Port Charlotte home, person in custody
Kaitlin Knapp
2:39 PM, Dec 26, 2023
Port Charlotte
CLOSE CALL | Couple tells the story of an SUV crashing into their home
Mahmoud Bennett
5:42 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Port Charlotte
Deputies shut down two illegal casino-style businesses in Charlotte County
Kaitlin Knapp
5:12 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Port Charlotte
'Slice of Las Vegas': Sunseeker Resort opens in Port Charlotte
Kaitlin Knapp
3:20 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Port Charlotte
How the Sunseeker Resort is expected to impact Charlotte County tourism
Kaitlin Knapp
4:08 PM, Dec 13, 2023
Port Charlotte
Here's a sneak peak of Sunsuites at Sunseeker Resort ahead of opening day
Kaitlin Knapp
5:14 PM, Dec 12, 2023
Port Charlotte
Deputies swarm Port Charlotte home; 2 found dead inside
Bella Line
6:23 AM, Dec 05, 2023
Port Charlotte
GEAR UP: Deputies aren't messing around as they prep for active fire season
Austin Schargorodski
8:01 PM, Nov 09, 2023
News In Your Neighborhood
11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023