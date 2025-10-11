Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WANTED: Charlotte County deputies searching for shooting suspect

Deputies are searching for Michael Williams. Williams shot someone at the Luther Apartments following an argument Friday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Posted

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they say shot someone at a Punta Gorda apartment complex Friday night.

The Sheriff's Office said it's looking for 34-year-old Michael Williams. Williams allegedly shot someone at the Luther Apartments after an argument, deputies said.

Williams left before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information, the Sheriff's Office is asking you to call it's non-emergency line at 941-639-2101. You can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-780-8477.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman said there is no additional information at this time.

