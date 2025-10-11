WANTED: Charlotte County deputies searching for shooting suspect

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man they say shot someone at a Punta Gorda apartment complex Friday night.
The Sheriff's Office said it's looking for 34-year-old Michael Williams. Williams allegedly shot someone at the Luther Apartments after an argument, deputies said.
Williams left before deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.
If you have any information, the Sheriff's Office is asking you to call it's non-emergency line at 941-639-2101. You can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-780-8477.
A Sheriff's Office spokesman said there is no additional information at this time.