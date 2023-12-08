1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Affordable Housing
Covering Florida
Investigates
As Seen on 4
Viewer Submission
National
World
Lifestyle
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Radar
Live Cameras
Video
Traffic
Your Healthy Family
Florida Lottery
Winning Numbers
Local Winners
Local Experts
Social Media
Fox4 Facebook
Fox4 Twitter
Fox4 YouTube
Fox4 Instagram
About Us
Station History
FOX 4 News Team
Streaming Apps
Programming Guide
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Contests
Support
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
Quick links...
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WFTX
Cape Coral
See why a Cape Coral restaurant is reeling in national attention
Colton Chavez
3:00 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Cape Coral
Do cooler days in Florida feel colder than in other states?
Colton Chavez
5:46 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Cape Coral
Cape Coral Police search for man who tried to break into Lee County deputy's car
Kaitlin Knapp
2:31 PM, Dec 07, 2023
Cape Coral
GOT A TOLL FEE FROM 2020? Why drivers in southwest Florida are being rebilled
Colton Chavez
4:55 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Cape Coral
Why a group opposing Redfish Pointe development wants answers
Colton Chavez
6:29 PM, Dec 05, 2023
Cape Coral
"Aging Up": What generation a study says is taking over Cape Coral
Colton Chavez
4:31 PM, Dec 04, 2023
Cape Coral
Burned by baker shortage: Cape Coral donut shop says it had to change its hours
Colton Chavez
4:03 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Cape Coral
Nature in the city: Did you know there is a nature bus tour in Cape Coral?
Colton Chavez
3:02 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Cape Coral
How to care for your Christmas tree in the Southwest Florida heat
Ella Rhoades
8:46 AM, Dec 01, 2023
Cape Coral
Local holiday toy drive in Cape Coral
Colton Chavez
7:47 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Cape Coral
Check Out a Kayak? Cape looks at the future of eco-tourism
Colton Chavez
6:39 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Cape Coral
Build Up: Developer recommends parking garage in downtown Cape Coral
Colton Chavez
6:35 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Cape Coral
Cape Coral man receives 3 life sentences for sexual battery
Rebecca Weis
12:06 PM, Nov 29, 2023
Cape Coral
Why Liveaboards in Cape Coral have dealt with temporary electricity since Ian
Colton Chavez
6:04 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Cape Coral
Portion of Cape Coral under irrigation restriction due to water shortage
Kaitlin Knapp
5:59 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Cape Coral
COLD TEMPS & HOT COFFEE: SWFL feels cold temps as holiday season begins
Ella Rhoades
7:44 AM, Nov 28, 2023
Cape Coral
"CAN I PARK THERE?" How Cape Coral could finally fix parking downtown
Colton Chavez
4:05 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Cape Coral
Small Business Saturday helps businesses as the holiday season is here
Bella Line
5:29 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Cape Coral
Could self check-out go away?
Dominga Murray
5:01 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Cape Coral
Cape Coral's Mr. and Mrs. Claus spread cheer and charity
Anvar Ruziev
9:55 AM, Nov 25, 2023
Cape Coral
Cape Coral Police find missing woman
Kaitlin Knapp
5:04 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Cape Coral
Community saddened by cause of morning power outage
Kaitlin Knapp
6:05 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Cape Coral
"LOOK OUT BELOW!" How just 2 crews are fixing all of the Cape's roads
Colton Chavez
7:38 AM, Nov 20, 2023
Cape Coral
Cape Coral City Council votes to appoint Cummings replacement
Colton Chavez
5:23 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Cape Coral
READY FOR TAKE OFF? FLDOE tests Into Space curriculum at SWFL high school
Ella Rhoades
12:03 PM, Nov 17, 2023
Cape Coral
MO' SHROOMS, LESS PROBLEMS | How a new resort is saving a Cape Coral urban farm
Colton Chavez
5:06 PM, Nov 16, 2023
Cape Coral
Cape Coral City Council member arrested on three felony charges
Dominga Murray
2:45 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Cape Coral
WHERE'S THE RELIEF? Cape Coral neighborhood tired of flooding
Colton Chavez
10:49 AM, Nov 14, 2023
Cape Coral
Older couple dies after crashing into canal, family and community want change
Briana Brownlee
6:58 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL | How this salon is turning haircuts into hope for those who served
Austin Schargorodski
6:48 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Cape Coral
Who to look out for during Veterans Day parade
Colton Chavez
3:34 PM, Nov 10, 2023
Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL | SHUT DOWN: State issues immediate suspension at assisted facility
Ryan Kruger
8:04 PM, Nov 09, 2023
News In Your Neighborhood
11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023