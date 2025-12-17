Multiple federal agencies investigate Cape Coral house as neighbors report sirens, flashing lights

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation Wednesday morning at a house on Northwest 6th Street in Cape Coral, though the reason for the operation remains unclear.

Neighbors reported waking up to sirens and flashing lights as both marked and unmarked law enforcement vehicles lined the residential street.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with someone who lives in the neighborhood about what he saw:

Video from the scene shows Cape Coral Police at the house, along with officers wearing shirts that said "Police - Federal Agent" and "Diplomatic Security Analyst."

The Diplomatic Security Service is the U.S. State Department's law enforcement agency that investigates visa fraud and other security matters.

Joe Holowell, who lives a few houses down from the investigation site, said he knew something significant was happening despite being visually impaired.

"I had just gotten out of bed to get my coffee, and I heard a couple of sirens going, so I opened the door and heard screaming and yelling. Police force up there - I could tell what it was," Holowell said.

Another neighbor described the property as a "problem house," noting items left in the driveway and yard, including a washer, dryer, wooden pallets, and boxes.

Fox 4 The City of Cape Coral left a sign notifying residents that they had violated a code ordinance.

The City of Cape Coral had left a sign at the property indicating the homeowners violated a code ordinance, but the sign was removed by Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies were contacted for comment, including the Cape Coral Police Department, the Diplomatic Security Service, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Only the FBI responded on Wednesday afternoon, stating that it was not involved in the operation.

The purpose of the investigation and any potential arrests or charges remain unknown at this time.

