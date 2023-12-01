1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Affordable Housing
Covering Florida
Investigates
As Seen on 4
Viewer Submission
National
World
Lifestyle
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Radar
Live Cameras
Video
Traffic
Your Healthy Family
Florida Lottery
Winning Numbers
Local Winners
Local Experts
Social Media
Fox4 Facebook
Fox4 Twitter
Fox4 YouTube
Fox4 Instagram
About Us
Station History
FOX 4 News Team
Streaming Apps
Programming Guide
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Contests
Support
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
Quick links...
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WFTX
Punta Gorda
HAPPY HOUR HOTEL | Celtic Ray owners opening hotel next to pub
Kaitlin Knapp
5:30 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Punta Gorda
New plan would eliminate septic tanks in Charlotte Park
Mahmoud Bennett
6:54 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Punta Gorda
Latest move on historic Punta Gorda building opens up for new leaseholder
Nadeen Yanes
6:42 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Punta Gorda
School lockdowns lifted, what we know about the investigation
Chris Shaw
10:35 AM, Nov 13, 2023
Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY | The "IRIS" team and working through crisis
Bella Line
10:12 PM, Nov 09, 2023
News In Your Neighborhood
11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023