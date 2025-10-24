Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deadly Charlotte County deputy shooting case sent to State Attorney for review

The sheriff said Deputy First Class Timothy Poole shot and killed a man on Sept. 23
The sheriff said Deputy Poole (pictured) shot and killed Daniel Burch in September.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the investigation into a deadly deputy shooting on Sept. 23 in the Deep Creek neighborhood has been submitted to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Sheriff Bill Prummell announced in a press conference on Oct. 8 that Deputy First Class Timothy Poole shot and killed 50-year-old Daniel Burch after an altercation at a condo on Saxony Circle in Deep Creek.

The sheriff's office released body camera footage of the shooting at the press conference.

You can read more about the body camera video here.

New body camera video of deadly deputy shooting released

Prummell commented that "I can't stand before you and state in confidence that, like with the other cases that we did everything we should have done."

Prummell said Poole, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, submitted his retirement on Oct. 9.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

