Man shot by Charlotte County deputy remains hospitalized; deputy released

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A man shot by a Charlotte County deputy remains hospitalized in stable condition, while the deputy involved has been treated and released, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Sheriff Bill Prummell said the shooting happened Tuesday on Saxony Circle in the Deep Creek neighborhood after deputies responded to a report of battery. While a deputy was speaking with the alleged victim, Prummell said the suspect approached and a confrontation followed.

Scanner traffic from the scene captured the moment a deputy called out, “The subject attacked me — I’ve got him at gunpoint right now.”

Prummell said the exchange escalated into a "scuffle", and the deputy fired his weapon at least three times. The suspect was hit "at least twice" and airlifted to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not shot but was taken to the hospital with heart issues and later released.

Larry Ladd, who was working on a home nearby, said the situation is tragic.

“You don’t just attack police, you know? They’re in a position of authority. If you’ve got a problem, you have to obey lawful commands and take it to a judge. It’s that simple,” Ladd told Fox 4.

The sheriff's office said the deputy involved is on administrative leave while the investigation continues, as per the agency's protocol.