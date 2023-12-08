1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Affordable Housing
Covering Florida
Investigates
As Seen on 4
Viewer Submission
National
World
Lifestyle
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather Radar
Live Cameras
Video
Traffic
Your Healthy Family
Florida Lottery
Winning Numbers
Local Winners
Local Experts
Social Media
Fox4 Facebook
Fox4 Twitter
Fox4 YouTube
Fox4 Instagram
About Us
Station History
FOX 4 News Team
Streaming Apps
Programming Guide
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Contests
Support
Contests
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
Quick links...
Lee
Collier
Charlotte
SWFL Life
Affordable Housing
Local News Videos
Your Healthy Family
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
WFTX
Downtown Fort Myers
Possible changes to Fort Myers rental assistance program draw concerns
Briana Brownlee
7:28 PM, Dec 08, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Do you know the changes to Downtown Fort Myers' parking?
Briana Brownlee
5:55 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Restaurant coming to downtown Ft. Myers aims to preserve 100-year-old history
Briana Brownlee
6:02 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
FMPD investigates overnight shooting
Rebecca Weis
6:42 AM, Nov 29, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers police union, city reach tentative deal after long negotiations
Briana Brownlee
4:59 PM, Nov 27, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
FOUR SCAMS, ONE HOUSE | Why a realtor thinks scammers targeted her listing
Kaitlin Knapp
3:48 PM, Nov 22, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Mayor says city's offer during FMPD salary negotiations is generous
Briana Brownlee
8:52 PM, Nov 21, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Council works to combat teen gun violence and affordable housing
Briana Brownlee
7:39 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
You think you know pizza?! Ask Uncle Rico.
Shari Armstrong
6:04 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
What happened to a woman found dead in Dunbar?
Kaitlin Knapp
1:57 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Local law firm helps put turkeys on tables ahead of Thanksgiving week
Bella Line
3:33 PM, Nov 19, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
FMPD wants higher pay, but says city is stalling with new contract agreement
Briana Brownlee
7:10 PM, Nov 15, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
Lee County owned building burglarized
Briana Brownlee
4:58 PM, Nov 14, 2023
Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS | Vendors hope attendance for Ft. Myers boat show doesn't sink
Briana Brownlee
6:34 PM, Nov 10, 2023
News In Your Neighborhood
11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023