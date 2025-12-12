Southbound Metro Pkwy closed after two crashes involving two emergency vehicles in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was injured in a crash scene involving several emergency vehicles Friday afternoon.

South Trail Fire Rescue says a private ambulance company Ambitran collided with a four door Tesla at Metro Parkway and Crystal Drive.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

The second crash at that scene happened when a semi truck side swiped a fire truck helping with the first crash, there were minor damages and no one was injured.

In a third accident at that same intersection a small work van hit a small SUV, there were no injuries in that crash.

Lee County Sheriff's Office said South Bound Metro Parkway is closed as they investigate the crash.

They are asking motorist to find other routes at this time.

This is a developing story and we have a crew at the scene.

FOX 4 will update online and on air when we learn more.