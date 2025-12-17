FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Salvation Army of Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties broke ground Monday morning on an ambitious five-year, $22 million expansion of its Center of Hope campus in Fort Myers.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Salvation Army Breaks Ground on $22M Fort Myers Campus Expansion

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the corner of Central Avenue and Willard Street, adjacent to the current Center of Hope building. The campus will eventually cover four city blocks when completed in 2030.

The expansion comes as Fort Myers' population is expected to grow 20 percent by 2030, creating increased demand for social services and emergency shelter.

"The year 2026 will mark 75 years of The Salvation Army serving people here in the Fort Myers area," said Major Ethan Frizzell, Salvation Army of Fort Myers Area Commander. "Over the next five years, we will construct not only new buildings, but, more importantly, we will expand the services of The Salvation Army, positioning us to provide transformational services that improve the quality of life for individuals in this community long into the future."

Phase 1 Construction Details

The first phase includes three new structures at Edison Avenue and Fowler Street, all expected to be completed by August 2028:

Emergency Supportive Shelter - A 20,950-square-foot facility with 76 beds for families and individuals. The $8 million structure will provide safe housing for unhoused, vulnerable men, women, families and seniors while meeting their physical, emotional and spiritual needs through compassionate social work.

Community Connector - This $6 million, 10,250-square-foot multi-purpose building will serve as the campus hub with an all-purpose dining hall and open community spaces. The facility is designed as a hurricane-rated public safety shelter capable of housing up to 150 people during weather emergencies and crises.

Life Recovery Center - An 18,175-square-foot facility with 56 beds and an $8 million budget. The center will provide rehabilitation services for individuals dealing with substance abuse, mental health challenges and incarceration issues.

Addressing Food Insecurity and Emergency Response

The Community Connector's dining hall addresses a critical need in crisis response. The Salvation Army recognizes that food insecurity is often one of the first results of crisis, and the facility is designed to be a communal hub where nourishment and restorative relationships can be realized in safe fellowship.

The hurricane-rated shelter component reflects Southwest Florida's vulnerability to severe weather events, providing a welcoming space built to the highest safety standards.

National Context and Local Impact

Nationally, The Salvation Army provides more than 8 million nights of lodging annually through short-term emergency shelters, transitional living centers, group homes and family shelters. The organization has operated life rehabilitation facilities across the country for more than 100 years.

The Fort Myers expansion represents a significant investment in what The Salvation Army calls "restorative community" - shelter services that improve the lives of vulnerable populations while enhancing community vitality.

Future Development

Following Phase 1 completion in 2028, the campus will continue expanding with additional phases planned through 2030, including: