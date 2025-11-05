New Fort Myers housing prioritizes displaced people from Southward Village

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The keys are ready for people to move into their new homes at Latimer Crossing, a 92-unit mixed-income housing development at 3261 Cleveland Avenue. It offers first priority to people displaced from the now-demolished Southward Village.

Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price has been following this federal grant project for months as it transforms distressed neighborhoods in Fort Myers.

The development represents Phase One of the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, offering workforce, affordable and market-rate housing options in a community that's already 50% leased before its official opening.

New Fort Myers housing prioritizes displaced Southward Village residents

"So before the end of the year, hopefully we'll have everybody moved in and celebrating the new year here," said Marcia Davis, executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers.

The project provides crucial housing options for people who lived in Southward Village who received housing vouchers when their community was demolished. They get first dibs on units at Latimer Crossing and will have the same priority for the upcoming Phase Two development.

The ribbon cutting for the Latimer Crossing development project is on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m.

Amenities and features

Latimer Crossing offers tenants modern amenities including a playground, clubhouse, fitness center and business center. The development also features three commercial spaces, with a new Foxtail Coffee location set to open in the coming months as the second location after Cape Coral.

The apartments range from one to two bedrooms and are strategically located near downtown Fort Myers amenities and within the Cleveland Avenue district, working alongside the Community Redevelopment Agency's revitalization efforts.

Phase Two: Legacy Point

Phase Two of the project will return to the original Southward Village site with a larger development called Legacy Point, expected to be completed in spring 2028. It is the site next to the Stars Complex on Edison Avenue.

"Phase two is the first phase of the on site redevelopment effort called Legacy Point, and it will house 143 families. It'll be mix of incomes, and it will range in bedroom sizes, from one bedroom up to four bedroom size," said Sandra Seals, senior vice president with McCormick Baron Salazar, the developer partner.

Legacy Point will offer the same luxury amenities as Latimer Crossing, including washers and dryers in every apartment, but it will accommodate larger families with units ranging from one to four bedrooms.

Overcoming challenges

The Housing Authority said the project faced significant obstacles, including Hurricane Ian striking just 30 days after the groundbreaking ceremony.

"It was really difficult after Hurricane Ian, and we faced a lot of construction increases, and so there was a last ditch effort and pool that was able to close the gap, and we were able to get under construction," Davis said.

The project received support from multiple partners including the city of Fort Myers, HUD through Choice Neighborhoods funding, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Lee County Housing Finance Authority, and Congressman Byron Donalds.

Resources for the community

People who lived in Southward Village have access to relocation assistance through the Housing Authority's in-house team and Urban Strategies, a community partner that has worked with people since 2021. This team provides case management, family planning support and ensures residents understand their first right of return to both developments.

The relocation team holds monthly meetings and offers ongoing support to help families determine what thriving looks like for them in their new communities.

