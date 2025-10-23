A GODSEND: Fort Myers affordable housing project breaks ground at St. Peter Claver Place Apartments.

FT MYERS, Fla — 10 years ago, Bishop Dewane met with affordable housing advocates on Diocese-owned land that is now the site of the St Peter Claver Place Apartments. Their goal was to bring additional low-cost housing to the community.

Years later, Hurricane Ian both created the need for housing relief and served as a urgent, direct catalyst to obtain federal funding for rebuilding in Lee County.

"Prices of material, prices of property go up, but wages don't go up the same way, so that's a problem. This is a crisis we have," described District 2 Commissioner and Vice Chariman Cecil Pendergrass, who cited his personal request for disaster relief to President Biden, while witnessing the devastation after Hurricane Ian.

Today, a visible representation of the fruits of those efforts- as a long-sought after Fort Myers affordable housing project broke ground after a decade of hopeful planning.

Crews have begun construction on Phase Two of the St. Peter Claver Place Apartments off Michigan Avenue in Fort Myers.

"The timing couldn't have been better for what we're doing here and we're really proud of everything that's happened to get us this far," Rick Miller said.

Miller is the president of National Development of America.

Regarding the benefits of affordable housing, Fort Myers mayor Kevin Anderson added "We rely on people of all income levels to help support our community, so they need to have access to affordable, decent housing; safe housing on top of that."

The final 72 units are expected to be completed within approximately one year, providing much-needed affordable housing options for Fort Myers residents.

