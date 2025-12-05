Fort Myers Marine veteran receives free home through community partnership

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers Marine Corps veteran who served his country for four years is getting a brand new home completely free of charge through a partnership between the city and local builders.

Lewis Freeman said he "could almost faint" when he learned he would be receiving the free home. The Marine Corps veteran has struggled with housing, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic drove prices higher.

"It's been treacherous, and then the COVID came in, the prices went sky high, and that made it even worse," Freeman said.

According to the Lee County Homeless Coalition, there were 86 veterans recorded in the 2023 Point-in-Time count. The annual count for 2024 has not been publicly released for Lee County yet.

The home is being built through Lee Builders Care, with the City of Fort Myers donating the lot. Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says it's beneficial for everyone involved.

"A veteran getting a brand new home at no cost. Can't beat that," Anderson said.

Pulte Homes Division President Josh Graves says multiple companies are donating materials for the project.

"There will be so many different parts and pieces donated by so many different companies," Graves said.

The single-family home will include a garage and handicap accessibility features for Freeman, who suffered a stroke that left his left side paralyzed. Freeman will get to choose countertops, cabinets and flooring colors.

Freeman says Lee Builders Care representatives told him they would build his "perfect home."

"It's not going to be a shack, it's going to be a home," Freeman said.

Construction begins early next year with completion expected by spring. The council says they are seeking to help more veterans in this way.

For Freeman, the home represents more than just shelter.

"That means they're not just sitting in office, they care," Freeman said.

Pulte Homes has built over 100 mortgage-free homes for combat wounded veterans nationwide through their Built to Honor program. The company celebrated their 100th home this year.

When asked about plans for multi-unit housing to help more veterans, Anderson said the city doesn't have land suitable for multi-family developments but continues building single-family homes through their affordable housing program. The city has built and sold three homes, with a fourth nearing completion and a fifth under construction. Their goal is to build 50 homes over the next five years.

"It's not our responsibility to feed, clothe or house people. Now, with that being said, doesn't mean we shouldn't play a part in doing so, and this is what we're doing," Anderson said.

