Fort Myers man awaits update after his family in Jamaica evacuates their home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Families in Southwest Florida with connections to Jamaica are keeping their eyes glued to the storm's path, this morning.

Fox 4 spoke to one Jamaican business owner in Fort Myers, who still has family back home. Tyrone Williams is the owner of Yahmon — a Jamaican takeout spot on Broadway. Williams said he's been glued to security footage from his house in Jamaica.

When he talked to Fox 4 on Monday, he said he felt confident that his four kids — ranging from age 8 to 21 — and their home , would be safe.

"I went through a lot of hurricanes; Gilbert in 1988, We got so many hurricanes, this house has been through like four hurricanes nothing ever happened," said Tyrone Williams.

Still, Melissa is predicted to be stronger than any of those.

Williams' said his kids evacuated to their mother's home. He said he's one of the lucky ones; he's seen people on social media in different parts of the island who are more frantically preparing for the hurricane.

His community here in Fort Myers will be watching and waiting, hoping Jamaica can hold strong.

Be sure to watch Fox 4 for the latest on Melissa's track. It is predicted to make landfall around 9 or 10 a.m. on Oct. 28.