FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the government shutdown continues to impact air travel nationwide, passengers at Southwest Florida International Airport are experiencing a range of effects. Some shared their experiences from smooth journeys to concerning delays and staffing shortages at various

The shutdown has created significant operational challenges for the aviation industry, with Airlines for America issuing a stark warning about the lasting impact on holiday travel. The organization said that "Airlines' reduced flight schedules cannot immediately bounce back to full capacity right after the government reopens. It will take time, and there will be residual effects for days. With the Thanksgiving travel period beginning next week and the busy shipping season around the corner, the time to act is now to help mitigate any further impacts to Americans."

Government shutdown creates mixed feelings among travelers at RSW in Fort Myers

Travelers report mixed experiences:

At RSW, passenger experiences have varied dramatically. Marianne Twehues traveling from Kentucky after a Marco Island vacation, reported no issues with her journey.

"So far, I have absolutely had no trouble traveling. I have no delays or flights canceled. So it's been wonderful. Been great. Security has been walked right through, so no issues," Twehues said.

However, other travelers are noticing the strain on airport operations. Tucker Sullivan, who recently traveled from Indianapolis, observed significant bottlenecks at security checkpoints.

"I definitely did notice something recently with just the bottle-necking of the lack of, I guess, people to run through the TSA agencies and things like that," Sullivan said. "We just noticed more lanes were closed off just due to lack of attendees to be able to do that."

Industry expert explains operational challenges:

Dr. Michael McCormick, Associate Professor of Air Traffic Management at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, explained the complex challenges facing the aviation system during the shutdown.

"It's a challenge as a passenger to know what is going to happen to your flight. Are you going to leave on time? Are you going to get your destination on time? Do you need to change your travel plans?" McCormick said. "And it's a challenge for the airlines because with the controller shortages that have been occurring across the country, it adds unpredictability to the system."

The shutdown has exacerbated existing staffing problems within the Federal Aviation Administration. Prior to the shutdown, the FAA was already short 3,000 air traffic controllers nationwide, forcing many to work mandatory overtime and six-day work weeks.

"When it get into the government shutdown, they're doing the same, but at the same time, they're not getting paid for it," McCormick said. "So it totally eliminates their ability to plan the impact to their personal lives and to their families."

Safety remains top priority despite staffing challenges:

The FAA maintains safety as its highest priority, even when operating with reduced staff. When controller shortages occur, the agency reduces airport capacity to ensure safe operations, which creates delays for passengers.

"Whenever you have reduced number of controllers, you're not able to handle the volume of traffic that you would on a normal day," McCormick said. "The FAA will then look at and predict what the demand is going to be for that airport or for that airspace, and then if the demand exceeds capacity, then they would dial back the system."

Control towers are particularly vulnerable to staffing shortages because, unlike larger air traffic control centers, aircraft cannot be easily rerouted to alternative facilities when towers are understaffed.

System reset will take time:

Even when the government reopens, the aviation system will require several days to return to normal operations. McCormick compared the recovery process to clearing an airport after a blizzard.

"It usually takes an airline three to four days to get the system back up and running, because what happens is that the aircraft are in the wrong place at the wrong time, so you need to reposition air crews and aircraft to restore the connectivity," McCormick said.

The most time-consuming aspect of recovery involves airlines determining where their aircraft and crews are positioned and prioritizing which flights to restore first based on their connectivity systems.

Holiday travel concerns mount:

With Thanksgiving travel beginning next week, the timing of the shutdown has created additional anxiety for travelers. Rob Mullen, a pilot traveling through RSW, offered practical advice for passengers.

"Just prepare for what you can't expect. Really, you know what you have no control over," Mullen said. "Maybe eat before you come to the airport and always pack some snacks in your bag and just try and be positive."

This shutdown has proven more impactful than previous government closures, with the cancellation of flights to 40 major U.S. airports creating ripple effects throughout the entire airline system. The industry is experiencing both record delays and significant cancellations, creating a dual challenge for airlines and passengers alike.

Despite the challenges, one positive aspect of this shutdown is that the FAA has found funding to keep its training academy open, allowing the continued hiring and training of new air traffic controllers to help address long-term staffing shortages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

