FORT MYERS, Fla. — Patricia Petrosky, Lee County's newest commissioner, is wasting no time getting to work. Just two days after Governor Ron DeSantis appointed her to fill the District 5 seat left vacant by the late Mike Greenwell's passing, Petrosky sat down to discuss her priorities and plans for the district.

New Lee County Commissioner Outlines Infrastructure, Safety Priorities

The mother of three and seventh-generation Floridian says her passion for politics and community drove her to seek the appointment.

"Politics is a passion of mine, not just that, but also this. My community is a passion of mine. I've lived in Lee County for 15 years. It's important to me," Petrosky said.

Infrastructure Takes Top Priority

When asked about her main priorities, Petrosky was clear about what comes first.

"I think we're infrastructure is one of the biggest, and then Lehigh acres, and not last, but not least, is reaching my district and letting them know that I'm here for them, and I'm going to dedicate every day of you know, sitting here to working for them to earn their respect and their trust," she explained.

State Road 82 Safety Concerns

One of the most pressing issues in her district is State Road 82, where deadly crashes continue to plague the community. Petrosky acknowledges the urgency of the situation.

"When it comes to traffic, I sit in it every day with the rest of us, and there is that, sure, the safety fears and concerns, it is at the utmost priority of the board. It's never not been." she said.

Economic Development in Lehigh Acres

Petrosky also has plans to address economic opportunities in Lehigh Acres, where many residents currently commute long distances for work.

"Lehigh is commuting into Bonita Springs, Naples and part of Fort Myers for work, a big part is to be able to bring jobs out to them in Lehigh that would be exponential for them," she noted.

Balancing Development in Alva

As a resident of Alva, Petrosky faces questions about development pressure in the rural community. She says she wants to protect the area's agricultural character while being mindful of legal constraints.

"I moved to Alva because I love the community. I love the agricultural feel it's worth protecting. But with that being said, I can't say blanket, I'm going to go in and be able to say we can't approve these things, because we have to be so, so careful, because it can open up doors for danger for the county in a lawsuit." Petrosky explained.

Path to Appointment

Petrosky's appointment came through the standard application process after Greenwell's seat became vacant.

"Ron DeSantis, our governor, which I'm so grateful for. This opportunity and appointment, I went through the same process as all the other applicants. The seat became vacant, the application process opened. I submitted my application," she said.

Community Outreach Plans

Recognizing that many residents may not know her, Petrosky plans to launch a listening tour to connect with constituents.

"I do want to get out and I want to get to meet everybody. I want to hear from the business owners. I want to hear from residents and get their feedback," she said.

Background and Qualifications

Petrosky brings experience from both the private sector and education. She is a former Realtor who currently works at Evangelical Christian School. Her background is in real estate and education.

Petrosky will make her first appearance in the Lee County Commissioners Chamber for a regular public meeting on January 20th. Until then, she'll be working to familiarize herself with ongoing county business and preparing for her listening tour.

The new commissioner will serve until the next election, when voters will decide who permanently fills the District 5 seat.

