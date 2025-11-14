'Immeasurable' impact: Fort Myers High Football Coach Sammy Sirianni retires

FORT MYERS, Fla — Fort Myers High School Football Coach Sammy Sirianni has decided to retire.

The legendary coach had a 175-81 record in 24 years at Fort Myers High.

Fox 4 Fort Myers High School Football Coach Sammy Sirianni has retired

In a letter to staff announcing Sirianni's retirement on Friday, Fort Myers High School Athletic Director Steve Cato said Sirianni's "impact on generations of student-athletes, colleagues, and the broader community is immeasurable. Coach Sammy’s career has been defined by passion, integrity, and a deep love for the game."

Sirianni's father, Sam, coached at Fort Myers High School for 33 years. They're the only father-son coaching duo with more than 100 wins each at one high school.

Fox 4 Fort Myers High School Football Coach Sammy Sirianni has retired

"Under his leadership, the Greenies have accomplished numerous milestones including awards, championships, and post season victories, but his true legacy lies in the countless young men whose lives he shaped both on and off the field," Cato wrote in his letter. "Known for his unwavering commitment to excellence and his belief in hard work, sportsmanship, and character, Coach Sammy exemplified what it means to be a Greenie.