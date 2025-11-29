Electrical fire at apartment sends one to the hospital in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries after an electrical fire.

Fort Myers Fire Battalion Chief Scott Davis said shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Washington and Luray avenues.

The complex has three units and Davis said the middle one was where the fire started. He said it burned through the roof, causing people in two units to be displaced. The third unit might be reopened soon, Davis said.

Fox 4

One person had to go to the hospital due to minor injuries.

The fire was traced back to a power strip and a charger cord, Davis said. It was deemed an accident.

Fox 4

Red Cross is helping the fire victims.