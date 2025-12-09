Fort Myers Yacht Basin redevelopment faces continued permit delays

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Yacht Basin redevelopment project by Suntex Marinas remains stalled as the company continues waiting for critical state and federal permits, despite making progress with multiple government agencies over the past three years.

The ambitious marina project, which would transform the deteriorating waterfront facility into a modern 286-slip marina with restaurants and public access, has been delayed primarily by the complex permitting process involving the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, South Florida Water Management District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"My biggest concerns are getting the governmental permits. It's been three years, and there's still no end in sight, and the Yacht Basin is just sitting there in a state of disrepair," Councilman Fred Burson said.

Sawyer Smith, the developer's attorney, told the Fort Myers City Council that the company has reached agreements with the four-letter agencies while Eric Metz, vice president of development for Suntex, stood next to him at a council workshop on Monday and submitted permits at multiple levels of government. However, a government shutdown earlier this year further delayed the Army Corps review process, they said.

"When you lose a month of Army Corps staff time, it just dominoes out because every agency that's impacted by it," Metz said.

The project includes plans for a 25 to 30-foot-wide public promenade connecting from Oxbow to the east side of the property. The development would also feature restaurants and replace aging infrastructure while addressing water quality concerns.

Water quality remains key concern

The DEP has focused heavily on ensuring proper water circulation, or "flushing," in the marina basins to meet water quality standards. The current basins don't circulate water properly, contributing to pollution problems.

"On our worst day, it's going to be 100 times at least cleaner than currently," said Sawyer Smith, attorney for Suntex.

The company hopes to receive final permits from DEP by early next year. However, Burson expressed skepticism about the timeline.

"I think that's optimistic. I don't think they're going to have permits by January, February. I'm almost quite sure we're still into this for another year, maybe two," Burson said.

Council support grows despite frustration

Councilman Liston Bochette publicly expressed support for the project during the recent meeting, which Smith called "an incredible and monumentous occasion."

However, some council members are growing frustrated with the extended delays.

"This is three or four years now, and we're not seeing much progress," Bochette said.

Bochette suggested he might support requiring a performance bond to ensure construction begins by a specific date.

"I might be willing to entertain a performance bond that says you have to start construction by this date or you forfeit your lease," Bochettet said.

No decision has been made on that because some council members stated that the delays aren't on Suntex; they are federal and state.

Burson said the city has completed all required local permits and approvals, leaving only state and federal agencies as obstacles to construction. The interconnected nature of the land and water components means construction cannot begin on either portion until all permits are secured, told to me by Smith. As noted during the presentation.

"We can't start construction on the land side until we get the water permits," Metz said.

Suntex is currently pricing the project with regional and local contractors in preparation for construction once permits are approved. The company has described the development as a sophisticated, first-class project that will serve as a major asset to Fort Myers.

"We're getting pricing from regional contractors and local contractors," Metz said.

The redevelopment would preserve historical elements where possible, though some seawalls may need reconstruction due to structural challenges. The project also aims to improve public access to the Hamilton Harbor area and enhance the overall waterfront experience.

Smith emphasized the project's potential benefits to the community.

"This is going to be a first-class, sophisticated project that's going to be a real asset to the city," Smith said.

