FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers church has opened its doors every night this month to provide free hot meals for families struggling without SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

Friendship Baptist Church launched its "Shutdown Kitchen" on November 2, serving hot meals to anyone in need at 2030 Palm Avenue. The initiative was created after Pastor Jarrod Parker felt called to take immediate action as families lost access to food assistance programs and people who were furloughed and working without pay.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Local church feeds community during government shutdown crisis

"He said God put it on his heart to do something immediate with the shutdown because of the loss of SNAP benefits for this community, as well as people being furloughed from their jobs," said Kandrick Barnes, a deacon in training who leads the church's culinary team.

The church has served between 80 and 125 people each night since opening, with the first day drawing approximately 115 individuals and families. Meals have included spaghetti with garlic rolls, hamburgers and hot dogs with french fries, rotisserie chicken with yellow rice and green beans, and chicken alfredo.

Jaquelia Cummings, a mother who brings her children ranging from 3 months to 15 years old, said the program has been essential for her family.

"We didn't get our benefits either this month yet. So it's kind of tough when I have all these kids trying to feed them," Cummings said. "The church is going to basically cook meals every night, and they like to come out here and eat."

The shutdown kitchen operates as a judgment-free zone where anyone can receive a hot meal, fresh fruit, drinks and other essentials without qualification requirements. The church begins each evening with prayer and grace before serving meals through 6:30 p.m.

Barnes said the welcoming atmosphere has created meaningful connections with community members.

"The conversation is welcoming. We want to make sure that they understand that this environment is a safe environment and a judgment-free zone because they weren't in control of what happened," Barnes said.

The church has committed to continuing the program throughout November, regardless of whether the government shutdown ends. Funding comes from church leadership and congregation donations, though the church accepts additional donations through its mobile app.

Pastor Parker has issued a call to action for other community organizations and places of worship to provide similar assistance during the crisis.

Cummings hopes the community support will continue beyond the shutdown.

"I do hope they open up, and this should be something that maybe the community could continue, not on an everyday basis, but maybe once a month so that people come out," Cummings said. "It would be nice."

The church welcomes volunteers from its congregation each night to help prepare and serve meals. Community members can walk up to receive meals or sit and fellowship with others before taking food home.

