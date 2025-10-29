Fort Myers Fire Department says one person hurt in fire

UPDATE:

The fire department adds, they believe the patient was sitting or sleeping in the electronic reclining chair when the fire started.

ORIGINAL:

One person was airlifted after a fire Wednesday morning, according to The Fort Myers Fire Department.

Crews said it was a two story duplex home that caught fire on Colonial Preserve Loop.

The person who was injured has severe burns, firefighters said, and was flown to a burn center.

The department also said it rescued a dog from the home and extinguished any remaining fire. The fire was kept in check by a fire sprinkler system, according to the department, and most of the fire was in a reclining chair.

The cause is still under investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene to learn more.