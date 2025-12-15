Six injured in three-vehicle crash on Daniels Parkway near I-75

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash on Daniels Parkway near Interstate 75 sent six people to area hospitals Sunday afternoon, according to South Trail Fire Protection and Rescue Services.

The crash caused officials to declare a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident.

South Trail Fire said the crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on westbound Daniels Parkway at the I-75 southbound off-ramp.

South Trail Fire & Rescue responded to the scene, where two patients were trapped in their vehicles and required extrication by firefighters.

Three of the six patients involved were transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The crash forced the complete closure of westbound Daniels Parkway at the I-75 southbound off-ramp for approximately 40 minutes while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Several emergency units responding to the crash included Squad 63, BC60, Rescue 63, and Engine 69.

Officials reminded drivers to slow down, stay focused, and avoid distractions while driving, especially near busy interchanges. They also emphasized the importance of stopping at red lights and moving over when emergency vehicles are present to give first responders space to work safely.