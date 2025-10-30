Southwest Florida steps up for Hurricane Melissa victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — People in Southwest Florida with deep ties to Jamaica are stepping up to help their community across the water after Hurricane Melissa devastated the island nation.

Dr. Deanie Singh, known in Fort Myers nonprofit Premier Mobile Health, has taken on a mission: collecting donations for Jamaica, while living through her own nightmare of uncertainty about family members.

Singh said she has been able to reach her mother, safe in Kingston, but her husband's family in Montego Bay haven't been heard from since the night before Melissa hit. She has no idea if they're safe, if their home survived or where they might be.

But instead of letting that fear paralyze her, she's letting it fuel her efforts to help the place where she grew up.

Singh posted on Facebook asking for donations, and less than 24 hours later, the community response was overwhelming.

"I woke up this morning to shoes, bags, clothes at my doorway," Singh said. "Yes, my community has come out so we can go out and make a difference and let these people know, help is on the way."

Singh is still collecting donations including food, clothes and toiletries. All items must be in good condition. People can drop off items at her office at 10676 Colonial Boulevard.

The large barrel Singh was packing is just for one family. The goal is to send hundreds of those barrels to Jamaica, so organizers need all the help they can get.

For those interested in giving to other organizations after Hurricane Melissa, the Better Business Bureau offers several tips:

First, ensure the nonprofit is accredited. Second, if it's a national organization, verify them on give.org. Third, make sure the group is specific about where and who the donations go to.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.