Florida teachers union to host Fort Myers town hall Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida's largest teachers union will host a Fort Myers town hall Monday as part of a statewide tour focused on public education challenges.

Florida Education Association (FEA) President Andrew Spar will participate in a town hall at the Fort Myers Quality Life Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The town hall is open to the public and will start at 6:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the center.

The FEA is hosting the town hall with the Lee County NAACP, Teachers Association of Lee County, and the Support Professional Association of Lee County.

The town hall will feature a "dialogue about the future of public education in Lee County," according to the Facebook post.

An FEA spokesperson said the event is part of a statewide tour highlighting challenges facing public education. The town hall comes weeks after a heated Lee County School Board meeting.

WATCH: Lee County board meeting covers free speech, new school, vaccines requirements

People spoke for hours about vaccination requirements, teachers social media posts regarding Charlie Kirk's death, and the new high school planned for Alva.

An FEA spokesperson said the union's president can speak to issues including voucher expansion, the "chronic underfunding of public schools," and Florida's push to end vaccination requirements.

The Florida Department of Education is struggling to keep up with rapid voucher expansion, the Florida Phoenix reports, leading to a $47 million deficit in the 2024-25 school year.

In September, Florida's state surgeon general announced a plan to eliminate vaccine requirements. Public health and teachers groups pushed back, warning that it could put children at risk.