Fort Myers mom uses faith to navigate upcoming SNAP benefits halt

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kayla Doane said she never expected to rely on food pantries, but when her family's food stamp benefits were slashed from nearly $700 to just $16 a month, she turned to local organizations like City Takers Southwest Florida for help.

"We actually got completely cut off on like food stamps and stuff," said Doan, a Fort Myers mother. "So it's just been a blessing to be able to have the churches there during the time."

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers Mom uses faith to navigate food stamp cuts

Doan's situation reflects a growing crisis in Southwest Florida as changes to the SNAP program leave families scrambling for food assistance. Her benefits will be eliminated entirely next month, forcing her to rely more heavily on community resources. Despite the challenges, Doane maintains an unwavering positive outlook rooted in her faith.

"God always provides 10 times," she said. "Even though times are getting rough right now, it's nothing to worry about. Just use the resources around, pray, and God will provide."

For families facing food insecurity, Doan has a clear message: don't let embarrassment prevent you from seeking help.

"It should be more embarrassing not to be able to provide for your family," she said. "You should take pride in the resources, the reason that they're there."

Click here to find your closest pantry.

Doan emphasizes that food pantries serve working families, not just the homeless. Many clients are parents "hustling to get their rent and their electric and their water paid and everything else," she said.

"Sometimes it does suck having to rely on somebody or to rely on like churches and things, but God's never failing," she said.

Greg Jackson, lead director of City Takers Southwest Florida, is bracing for a surge in clients as SNAP benefits are set to be suspended. His organization currently feeds about 500 people monthly and distributes over 3,000 diapers through Healthy Start partnerships.

"I think it's a very intense situation," Jackson said about the SNAP program changes. "A lot of families are going to be affected by it, and our organization is looking forward to help as many people as we can."

Jackson's biggest concern isn't just meeting increased demand—it's managing the human element.

"My biggest concern, to be totally honest with you, is just helping people to stay calm," he said. "The traffic is going to be heavy, especially going towards the Thanksgiving holidays, just making sure people don't get too frustrated, and making sure people are safe."

The conversations Jackson has with clients reveal deep anxiety about the future.

"There's a lot of fear," Jackson said. "We get a lot of people calling in about they were thankful for their food stamps because it helped them to be able to focus on paying their bills that they had to pay—light, water bills—and now they're trying to figure out how they're going to be able to do that."

City Takers operates Tuesday through Friday, providing meat, MREs, and non-perishable items. Clients can receive groceries every two weeks and diapers once monthly after verifying identification.

"We have teachers coming in and getting food for families who are sleeping in their cars," Jackson said. "We have people pulling up in Mercedes Benz for help—it's all across the board now."

Jackson's said his commitment to serving others stems from his own experiences with poverty and homelessness.

"I grew up in a marginalized household, single parent household," he said. "I seen my mother struggle for years. So I know what it's like to be without. I know what it's like to go to bed hungry."

Now on the other side of that struggle, Jackson sees his role as part of a larger community effort.

"It's time for the community to come together," he said. "We can't depend on our government alone to fix things. It's time for people who have the means to give back, to roll their sleeves up and get busy."

For Doane, who works as an Instacart delivery driver and in home health care while caring for her child full-time, the future remains bright despite uncertainty.

"You never know what could possibly happen, or the outcome that comes from what your situation or your struggle," she said. "Sometimes God needed that to happen, so that way he can show you what's next. Then you're more grateful for the things that you do have."

Her advice for others facing similar challenges is simple: "Pray. Just believe. Don't give up. And even if one place says no, try again somewhere else."

Statements from some Fort Myers Food Pantries:

Community Cooperative

Families already living on the edge of hunger, struggling to put food on the table will be pushed even closer to crisis if this source of support disappears. Food insecurity isn’t just about missing meals, it affects well-being, stress levels, school performance for children, and the ability to plan.

We anticipate more food distribution and outreach services to fill the gap left by suspended benefits. As costs climb and more families turn to us for help, our resources will be stretched thinner than ever. We need our community's help to meet this growing need. Donations and volunteer support can make a life-changing difference for neighbors who shouldn’t have to face hunger alone."

- Janelle Olson, CVA

Director of Development

Gladiolous Food Pantry

More people coming out to the food pantry’s.

And to remember everyone, there are so many food pantries; go to the one closest to where they live.

Hope more food pantries become a choice Pantry (people come in and choose the food items they eat )instead of a drive-through .

We have been buying more food than usual.

- Mariam Ortiz

Executive Director

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.