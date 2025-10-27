City of Fort Myers is considering red light cameras

FORT MYERS, Fla. — There's a new effort to put red light cameras up in the city of Fort Myers.

At a Fort Myers Council workshop meeting on Monday, Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields was set to speak on school zone speed cameras and red light cameras, which were both on the council agenda.

Chief Fields did not give his presentation, but council members did jump in quickly to talk about the red light cameras.

Fields told council members that the use of red light cameras can reduce crashes and speeding.

Mayor Kevin Anderson emphasized that this would not cost the city any money.

The police chief said they have had presentations from vendors. However, Council said they would like to have a company that can do both red light cameras and school zone speed cameras.

There was some hesitation by Anderson, who said he read studies that stated rear-end accidents increase in areas with red light cameras because people are slamming on their brakes. But, he said he does support the potential action to add them.

Councilman Fred Burson said he's all for it.

"It's a dangerous situation out there," he said.

The selected company will do a study to determine where red light cameras should be placed.

On Monday, Council decided to put out a request for proposals for the services.