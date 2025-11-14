Fort Myers Boat Show breaks first day attendance records with new features

The Fort Myers Boat Show is riding high on a wave of success, with opening day attendance jumping 20% this year compared to last year, according to show manager Kyle Good.

The four-day maritime extravaganza, which kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday, has transformed downtown Fort Myers into a boater's paradise with more than 500 boats spread between the Edison and 41 bridges.

"The riverfront here in downtown Fort Myers is just so beautiful, and downtown's really come alive in recent years," Good said. "To be able to be in this space and just spread out 500 boats between the Edison and the 41 bridge, we're very fortunate to have this landscape here in downtown."

The Fort Myers Boat Show has deep roots in the community, celebrating 53 years of bringing marine enthusiasts together. Good's family has been at the helm for four decades, with his father managing the show for 40 years. As a child, Good witnessed firsthand how downtown Fort Myers transformed alongside the show's exponential growth.

"My father has actually managed the show for 40 years now. So as a child, I got to kind of see how downtown Fort Myers came to life," Good said. "And now we have over 500 boats on display."

The show has earned its reputation as the largest boat show on Florida's Gulf Coast, showcasing the state's $30 billion boating industry in the heart of the River District, according to Good. Industry experts consistently point to boat shows as the premier venue for purchasing watercraft, with Good noting that nationally, over 50% of boats sold come from boat shows.

"On the manufacturers and the factories, they offer a lot of incentives for boat shows," Good said. "Nationally, over 50% of boats sold come from a boat show."

Derek Scott, who traveled from Pennsylvania specifically for boat shows, having already visited Fort Lauderdale before making his way to Fort Myers, understands why experts recommend boat shows for serious buyers. As a Chris Craft owner looking to upgrade, Scott appreciated the competitive atmosphere that drives better deals.

"They'll be willing to make better deals at the shows. Obviously they're offering thousands off, so they're obviously interested in moving them," Scott said. "Obviously, the boats are for sale, so bring your checkbooks. But even if you're not in the market for a boat, honestly, you could do some great holiday shopping here."

Among the attendees exploring the vast selection were Beth and Ed Olehi, first-time visitors to the Fort Myers show, who were impressed by the up-close access to the boats that makes informed purchasing decisions possible.

"Just to see the amazing boats. They're beautiful up close. You get to see them up close, as opposed to from a distance," Beth Olehi said.

Ed Olehi, who grew up on boats but hasn't owned one recently, was particularly struck by the technological advances in modern vessels that he could experience firsthand.

"I'm just coming out and looking at and enjoying just the new models that are out there, and just seeing the technology that's in them now is incredible," Ed Olehi said.

The 2024 show introduces several family-friendly enhancements designed to broaden its appeal beyond serious boat buyers. Live music now fills the air, while food trucks provide dining options throughout the venue. The Caloosa Sound amphitheater has been maximized with additional boats, and Centennial Park is packed to capacity.

"We're trying to really make it more welcoming for families, especially over the weekend, to come out and enjoy," Good said.

The show also features an air-conditioned convention center, providing relief from Florida's weather while offering additional exhibits and services. The convenience factor also sets Fort Myers apart from larger East Coast shows. Free parking at City of Palms Park with shuttle service directly to the entrance eliminates the hassle often associated with major boat shows, making the buying experience more pleasant for customers.

The Fort Myers Boat Show continues through Sunday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, closing at 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at FortMyersBoatShow.com.

