Southwest Florida runners lace up for Turkey Trot, supporting local charities

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Thousands of runners gathered in Fort Myers on Thanksgiving morning for the 46th annual Turkey Trot, with proceeds benefiting local charities including Kimmie's Recovery Zone.

It provides peer support and resources for those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

The event drew 4,500 registered participants, marking the largest turnout in the race's 46-year history and representing a 100-person increase from last year's event.

"This is a real community activity, and it brings the city together," said Liston Bochette, a Fort Myers city council member and longtime participant. "We're a charitable community, and we give and we give back, so that's what a real quality community does."

The Turkey Trot, which starts and ends at the Edison home, has become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people in Southwest Florida who use the three-mile run as a way to stay active before their holiday feast.

Sarah Ransdell, a Fort Myers fitness trainer, said the event aligns with her commitment to health and wellness.

"My life is all about fitness. So if I'm not fit, then how am I going to help my clients get fit?" Ransdell said.

She set a goal of completing the race in 32 minutes.

Kenneth Perez from Lehigh Acres, who participated for the second year, brought family members and longtime friends to the event.

"It's just one of the biggest races that we have in town. So I think it's amazing, you know, opportunity to come out here and just run spend time with family too," Perez said. He aimed to finish the race in under 20 minutes.

Among the beneficiaries of the Turkey Trot's fundraising efforts is Kimmie's Recovery Zone, a peer-led organization that provides support for individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use disorders.

Al Kinkle, founder of Kimmie's Recovery Zone, established the organization after his daughter died from a fentanyl overdose in 2015 following a 20-year battle with mental health and substance use disorders.

"I was determined that when Kimmie passed, that I would do something so other parents and families and friends wouldn't suffer from the same disease that my daughter did," Kinkle said.

The organization operates as a resource center where people can find recovery services at no cost. Kimmie's Recovery Zone also runs a food bank every Monday and provides daily food assistance to those in need.

"We're peer-led peer representatives at Kimimie zone, and what we do is help people understand some of the things that they're going through. We get them help. We get them into recovery. We find the resources for them," Kinkle said.

The Turkey Trot's record-breaking attendance reflects Southwest Florida's continued growth and the community's commitment to supporting local causes.

"It just goes to show how much we're growing here. And, you know, the more recognition for this town, the better," Perez said.

