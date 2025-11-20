Fort Myers mayor pushes federal agencies to fast-track yacht basin permits

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson is ramping up pressure on federal agencies to approve permits for the city's yacht basin redevelopment. He said the delays are costing the community millions and blocking public waterway access.

The yacht basin has remained closed and fenced off since Hurricane Ian destroyed it three years ago. The mayor said $50 million development project is in limbo while federal agencies review environmental permits.

"Every day that Yacht Basin remains closed and fenced off, it's a constant reminder of the devastation and destruction that we went through with Hurricane Ian, and we want to get past that," Anderson said.

The mayor outlined three main reasons why the permits are critical for the community. Beyond moving past the hurricane's visual reminders, Anderson said the closure restricts public access to waterways in a state surrounded by water. The third concern is economic impact.

"All the people who are not coming to the Yacht Basin, most likely are not coming downtown and not patronizing our businesses downtown," Anderson said.

Anderson has taken his advocacy efforts to the highest levels of government. He said he met with the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the White House to present the city's case and request federal assistance. As recently as this week, he contacted Senator Rick Scott's office and has been in regular communication with Senator Moody's office.

"We're talking about probably $50 million worth of development is being delayed because of these permits," Anderson said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told Fox 4 the environmental review process is causing delays. A spokesperson said the Section 7 Endangered Species Act consultation is now with the National Marine Fisheries Service, and they have not received a response. Additionally, consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service remains pending.

"We are still awaiting sign-off (or not) from both agencies before a decision can be made," the Army Corps said.

Both the National Marine Fisheries Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were contacted Thursday for comment on the timeline.

The redevelopment project involves a partnership with Suntex Marina to create a first-class facility with floating dock systems. Before Hurricane Ian, the city was already negotiating with Suntex to renovate the yacht basin and attract a different demographic of boaters.

Anderson said he envisions the marina as a destination for boaters traveling the Caloosahatchee River, encouraging them to dock and spend time in the downtown area. The development will include new construction for restaurants, bars and shops alongside private boat slips.

Kyle Good, show manager of the Fort Myers Boat Show, said the yacht basin redevelopment would significantly benefit the marine industry. The boat show, already the largest on the Gulf Coast, could expand exponentially with the new marina facilities.

"It's going to allow our show to just grow exponentially. We'll be able to have some of the big motor yachts like you would see in the East Coast shows," Good said.

The marine industry has a substantial economic impact in Southwest Florida. The mayor said roughly one in six Lee County families owns a boat. The industry supports boat sales, services and related businesses that employ many people.

Anderson said he plans to continue his advocacy efforts, reaching out again to White House contacts after the first of the year while maintaining pressure through Senate offices.

The mayor said the yacht basin redevelopment is part of the city's broader effort to rebrand downtown Fort Myers as a culinary district, elevating the dining experience to attract more visitors by various modes of transportation.

