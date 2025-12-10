Downtown Fort Myers farmers market returns to boost culinary district

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A farmers market is returning to downtown Fort Myers as part of the city's plan to create a vibrant culinary district, with officials hoping to launch the Saturday market by Jan. 17.

The Fort Myers City Council approved moving forward with the farmers market proposal during a workshop on Monday, partnering with Local Roots LLC to manage the weekly event. The market would operate Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on First Street between Monroe and Broadway.

"As we create the culinary district, one of the things we wanted to add to it, just for the vibrancy and the diversity, is to bring back the farmers market," said Steven Weathers, economic development director for the City of Fort Myers.

Local Roots LLC currently operates nine farmer's markets throughout Lee County, including locations on Sanibel, Captiva, Lakes Park, Coconut Point, Boca Grande, Bonita Springs, and Babcock Ranch. The company will add a ninth market at the Hyatt Regency in Bonita Springs on December 23.

The partnership aims to attract about 40 vendors offering locally grown produce, honey, soaps, flowers, crafts, breads and baked goods. Vendors can apply through the company's website at buylocallee.com once applications become available.

Economic impact expected

City officials expect the farmers market to drive significant foot traffic to downtown businesses. According to the city, research shows about 70% of farmers market visitors spend money at nearby restaurants and shops.

"If I'm there from nine to one, what I'm going to do afterwards is, I'm going to go have lunch, I'm going to go to that store, I'm going to go spend other time and other monies downtown," Weathers said.

Local Roots expects 2,000 to 3,000 people to visit the Saturday market based on attendance at their other locations. The company estimates 30% to 40% of farmers market visitors will shop elsewhere in the area.

Addressing past challenges

During the council workshop, one member raised concerns about Local Roots' ability to maintain vendors, referencing issues with a previous downtown farmers market that operated on Thursdays under the Caloosahatchee Bridge near Centennial Park.

Local Roots acknowledged the previous market struggled but attributed the challenges to location and timing rather than vendor management. The Thursday market primarily attracted city employees seeking lunch rather than produce shoppers, making it difficult for vendors to sustain their businesses.

"We probably erred on the side of trying to bring a successful farmer's market to the employees, which they loved. They all came out for lunch, but they weren't buying produce," a Local Roots representative said.

The company believes the Saturday timing will attract a broader audience including tourists, residents and families, creating better conditions for vendor success.

Location and logistics

The proposed First Street location places the market in the heart of the developing culinary district, with access to nearby parking garages. The city will handle public safety and street closures while Local Roots manages vendors and operations.

Setup would begin around 6:30 a.m. for the 9 a.m. opening. Officials are still working out details including specific vendor parking arrangements.

If successful during the winter season launch, the city hopes to make the farmers market a year-round Saturday fixture in downtown Fort Myers.

The contract is currently under legal review, with final approval expected to return to city council for the official launch date and street location confirmation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

