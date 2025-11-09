Fort Myers offers nearly $2M in Hurricane Ian recovery funds with June deadline

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three years after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, the City of Fort Myers is urging residents to apply for remaining hurricane recovery assistance before time runs out.

The city has $1.7 million left from its original $3.1 million allocation through the state's Hurricane Housing Recovery Program. Since the program launched weeks after Ian hit in September 2022, only 12 families have received assistance totaling $1.4 million.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Fort Myers offers $2M in Hurricane Ian recovery funds with June deadline

"We are asking folks to come in and apply early, because it is first come, first qualified basis," said Cindy Cruz, housing grant coordinator for the City of Fort Myers Community Development Department.

The program offers up to $225,000 per household for home repairs or complete reconstruction. In cases where homes cannot be salvaged, the city will tear down and rebuild properties for up to $220,000.

Eligibility requirements straightforward

To qualify, applicants must own and live in their home within Fort Myers city limits. The property must have a homestead exemption, and household income cannot exceed 120% of the area median income as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Cruz said the income threshold is "fairly standard" and "pretty high," meaning most applicants will likely qualify for assistance.

The program covers damage ranging from minor repairs to complete reconstruction. Emergency rehabilitation work costing up to $15,000 for life and safety issues comes without any lien requirements.

City chooses contractors, maintains oversight

Homeowners cannot select their own contractors for the work. The city chooses vendors through its procurement process to ensure compliance with state and federal requirements.

"The contractor is chosen by the city through our vendor process, because they need to comply with some requirements from the state and, in some cases, federal requirements," Cruz said.

Homes must be reconstructed in a "substantially similar manner" to their original design, though updates will bring properties up to current building codes. The city can accommodate special circumstances, such as accessibility modifications for disabled residents.

Lien requirements vary by project scope

The program includes lien requirements that vary based on the amount spent. Emergency repairs under $15,000 carry no lien. Rehabilitation work up to $75,000 includes a 10-year lien, while complete reconstruction carries a 20-year lien.

Cruz emphasized the liens are not foreclosure tools but ensure the assistance helps residents stay in their homes long-term. The lien amounts decrease over time, and properties can be inherited by family members.

Deadline approaching for remaining funds

The city must spend all remaining funds by June 2026 or return the money to the state. Cruz stressed that funding operates on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning the program could close before the deadline if applications exceed available funds.

Spanish-speaking staff are available to assist with applications and questions. Residents who don't qualify for this program may be eligible for other city housing assistance programs.

The city is promoting the program through social media, its website and newsletters to reach more eligible residents before the funding expires.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

