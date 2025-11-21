FORT MYERS, Fla. — A two-year investigation by local environmental group Calusa Waterkeeper has found evidence of human-source fecal contamination in Manuel’s Branch, a small urban creek located just south of Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley first reported on concerns surrounding the creek back in May, when he joined Calusa Waterkeeper rangers as they collected water samples.

Calusa Waterkeeper Finds Evidence of Human Fecal Contamination in Manuel’s Branch After Two-Year Investigation

At the time, the organization said bacterial levels in the water were alarmingly high. Now, new testing appears to confirm those concerns — and raises fresh questions about where the contamination is coming from.

Bacteria Levels Thousands of Times Higher Than Safety Thresholds

Manuel’s Branch has repeatedly shown extremely high concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria, which signal contamination and potential health risks.

“When you see bacteria notification at a public beach, that number is 70,” said Jason Pim, a board member with Calusa Waterkeeper. “Here we get numbers all the time that are in the 2,000 to 4,000 range, and as high as 10,000.”

According to the organization, those levels make the creek unsafe for swimming, fishing, or any direct contact.

Testing Shows Signs of Human Contamination

While elevated fecal indicator bacteria can come from wildlife, pets, or stormwater runoff, Calusa Waterkeeper conducted expanded testing on both surface water and groundwater. Pim said the goal was to determine whether the contamination was human-related.

“There are indicators that you look for — DNA markers and things like artificial sweeteners and Tylenol,” Pim explained. “They help rule out whether the bacteria is from an animal source and point to a human source.”

The group’s results suggest human contamination is present in the creek. However, their investigation did not identify the specific location or cause.

Call for City Action

Because the source of the contamination remains unknown, Calusa Waterkeeper is urging the City of Fort Myers to take a larger role in ongoing testing.

Currently, Pim said, the city samples the creek at one location once per quarter. He argues that more frequent and widespread sampling is needed to narrow down any potential point sources.

“We think it needs to be done with a better plan, in more spots and more frequently,” Pim said.

Could Shape Water Quality Efforts Across Florida

Pim added that solving the issues in Manuel’s Branch could help inform water quality strategies in other impaired waterways across the state.

“If we can find better tools to fix the problem here, we can use those tools to fix problems in waterbodies all across Southwest Florida and Florida at large,” he said. “It’s a problem becoming more and more prevalent as we grow and become more urbanized.”

City Reviewing Report, Public Hearing Scheduled

FOX 4 reached out to the City of Fort Myers regarding Calusa Waterkeeper’s findings. A city spokesperson said officials are still reviewing the report and could not comment further.

A public hearing between the city and Calusa Waterkeeper is scheduled for December 2 at Fort Myers City Hall, where the findings of the investigation will be formally discussed.

