14-year-old "Jitterbug" Ryan receives D1 scholarship offer from Sacramento State

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Patrick Ryan Jr., known as "Jitterbug," is only in 8th grade, but he's already caught the attention of Division I college football coaches. The 14-year-old wide receiver recently received a verbal scholarship offer from Sacramento State University during a campus visit.

"D1 colleges, they have highest of standards, you know, but just living up to those is great," Ryan said.

The Fort Myers area athlete has been playing football since he was 5 years old, developing his skills under the guidance of his father, Patrick Ryan Sr., a former professional quarterback. Ryan's training regimen is intense, involving early morning and late-night sessions in Florida's sweltering heat.

"We're coming out here in 100 degree weather, you know, Florida, and it's just you got to push your body to the limits where you can't go no more," he said.

"It's not for the weak. So definitely, my dad put me through a lot growing up, but it's definitely built me to who I am today," Ryan said.

Due to NCAA rules, Sacramento State's communications department cannot comment on recruiting offers. However, for the Ryan family, this milestone represents years of dedication and hard work. The young athlete works out almost every day, starting with dynamic and static warm-ups before moving into position-specific drills. His training focuses on route running, releases, and finishing catches – skills that set him apart from other receivers.

"I feel like my route running the thing that separate me the most, how I break the top of my route, all my releases and stuff, but just from getting to point A to point B," Ryan explained.

Patrick Ryan Sr. played professionally as a quarterback and now serves as his son's primary trainer. The father-son duo has built their relationship around their shared love of football.

"I remember, Jit was 6 years old, 8 years old, at a track meet playing our first 6-year-old game with the Cowboys, and you know, you blink. And now he's 14," Ryan Sr. said.

The elder Ryan made a strategic decision to have his son focus on wide receiver rather than quarterback, citing the challenges he faced as a 6-foot quarterback.

"I always said, I'm gonna make my son a wide receiver. He's always been athletic. I was always athletic, and I always thought that was gonna be his niche," Ryan Sr. explained.

With 19K followers on social media, Ryan has become a recognizable name at Jitterbug in Southwest Florida youth football. He uses his platform to inspire other young athletes.

"I just want to show other kids that they can do it too. They can always be great, you know, but the work always comes first," he said.

Ryan's ultimate goal is to play in the NFL, but he's taking the journey one step at a time. He's been invited to participate in Under Armour camps and All-American games, further showcasing his talent on a national stage. Currently, Ryan is taking his 8th grade year off from competitive play to focus on physical development and recovery. His father made this strategic decision to ensure his son entered high school fully prepared.

"I gave him this whole 8th grade year off to body prep, to work on his body work on being 100% healthy, gaining weight, getting big, getting strong," Ryan Sr. said.

The family is still deciding where Ryan will attend high school, with visits to schools in Miami and locally still being considered. Ryan Sr. offers guidance to other fathers navigating youth sports with their children.

"God has a plan for all of us. All of our races are different. Trust the process and enjoy the process, because I don't want to look back on this journey and not appreciate the special times we had together," he said.

For Ryan Jr., the focus remains on continuous improvement and mastering his craft.

"I just want to continue to master my craft, you know. I just want to continue to be the best version of myself," he said.

