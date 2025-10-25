Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Fort Myers Police investigating deadly bicycle crash

Fort Myers Police said a bicyclist is dead after a crash on Evans Avenue.
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on Evans Avenue. According to police, a vehicle struck the bicyclist around 4:47 p.m., and the cyclist died at the scene. The driver remained on site and is cooperating with the investigation.

Evans Avenue is currently closed northbound between Lemon Street and Thompson Street. Police said in a Facebook post that the road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Miyoshi Price