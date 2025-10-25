Fort Myers Police investigating deadly bicycle crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on Evans Avenue. According to police, a vehicle struck the bicyclist around 4:47 p.m., and the cyclist died at the scene. The driver remained on site and is cooperating with the investigation.

Evans Avenue is currently closed northbound between Lemon Street and Thompson Street. Police said in a Facebook post that the road will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation continues.