Charlotte County deputy who shot and killed Deep Creek man has retired

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced that the deputy who shot and killed a man in the Deep Creek neighborhood on Sept. 23 has submitted his retirement.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy First Class Timothy Poole submitted his retirement on Oct. 9.

Poole responded to a battery call that left 50-year-old Dan Burch dead after Poole shot and killed him.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Bill Prummell released body camera footage of the shooting, commenting that "I can't stand before you and state in confidence that, like with the other cases that we did everything we should have done.

According to Sheriff Prummell, Poole worked with the sheriff's office for 22 years, the Department of Corrections for eight years, and the Air Force for eight years.

The sheriff's office said Poole's retirement does not impact the ongoing investigation of the shooting, and Poole's actions.