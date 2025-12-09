Punta Gorda Police boat towed after incident at Laishley Park Marina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda Police Boat is back on shore this morning after it began to sink at Laishley Park Marina early Tuesday morning.

Punta Gorda PD told FOX 4 senior reporter Emily Young they are still trying to work out what happened to the boat. Although it never fully submerged, the boat needed to be towed to shore so police could diagnose the problem and fix it.

The department says the vessel is used for general patrols of the river, harbor and canals and for now it's being sent out for repairs.

Police have not yet said how long it will be out of commission or if this will have any impact on water patrols.

