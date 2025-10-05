Punta Gorda motorcyclist dies in collision with e-bicycle on Marion Avenue in Charlotte County

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 76-year-old Punta Gorda man died Saturday night after his motorcycle collided with an e-bicycle in Charlotte County.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Marion Avenue, approaching Florida Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle was traveling west on Marion Avenue when it attempted to pass an e-bicycle that was also traveling west directly in front of it. The motorcycle collided with the e-bicycle during the passing attempt.

After the collision, the motorcyclist became separated from his vehicle and came to rest in a shoulder drainage ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The e-bicycle rider, a 64-year-old from Punta Gorda, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.