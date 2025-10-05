Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Punta Gorda motorcyclist dies in collision with e-bicycle on Marion Avenue in Charlotte County

The 76-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the e-bicycle rider was critically injured.
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 76-year-old Punta Gorda man died Saturday night after his motorcycle collided with an e-bicycle in Charlotte County.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Marion Avenue, approaching Florida Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle was traveling west on Marion Avenue when it attempted to pass an e-bicycle that was also traveling west directly in front of it. The motorcycle collided with the e-bicycle during the passing attempt.

After the collision, the motorcyclist became separated from his vehicle and came to rest in a shoulder drainage ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The e-bicycle rider, a 64-year-old from Punta Gorda, sustained critical injuries and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

