U.S. Navy Blue Angels won't appear at Florida Int'l Airshow in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-16 Viper Demo Team, and Heritage Flight Team will not be partipating in this year's Florida International Air show due to the government shutdown.

On Tuesday afternoon, the airshow posted this official announcement on their Facebook page.

Doc, the historic B-29 bomber, will not be appearing on the static line.

Here's what airshow organizers says you can look forward to if you plan on attending:



Randy Ball and the MiG-17 Team — for the first time ever in Florida, three MiGs will take to the skies together!

Matt Younkin with the classic Beech 18

Patty Wagstaff, world-renowned aerobatic champion

The airshow is run by volunteers through a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit.

According to this official announcement, the Florida International Air Show is a "no refund event".

"Aircraft and performers are subject to change without notice, and has always been our policy," organizers posted on Thursday.

