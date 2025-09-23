BREAKING: Charlotte County Deputy shot a suspect on Saxony Circle in Punta Gorda

Update 6:40pm

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the scene is an investigation into a deputy shooting. The post says no deputies were shot, and the condition of the suspect is unknown. It says everyone involved in the situation has been accounted for.

The post describes the investigation as "very active and ongoing."

Update: Tuesday 6:18pm

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is now at the scene.

Original Story

Several Charlotte County Sheriff's Office units are investigating an area on Saxony Circle, near Northern Cross Road in Punta Gorda.

They have blocked off at least one road in the Buena Vista at Deep Creek community.

Fox 4

Fox 4 has crews in the community and has seen some neighbors outside of their homes.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as soon as more information is available.