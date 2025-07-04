'WE WILL FIND YOU': Sheriff warns teenaged suspects in Port Charlotte shooting

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Port Charlotte on Thursday, while two others remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff says the robbery happened during a Facebook Marketplace meet-up.

Friday afternoon deputies were still at the scene, blocking off Explorer Rd.

Fox 4 Investigators were still on the scene of a shooting in Port Charlotte on Friday afternoon. Deputies say a Facebook Marketplace deal went bad on Thursday

The suspects arrested on July 3 have been identified as Ilyjah J. Madison, 21, Cameron Nelson, 16, Shaheen Williams, 16, and Elijah Winsett, 16. All four are being charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says these four suspects were arrested in a shooting investigation in Port Charlotte

Madison is awaiting medical clearance before being formally brought into custody.

The victim and his brother met up with the supposed buyers near Nomad and Melville roads when their car was surrounded by six people, according to deputies.

The victim who was shot is expected to fully recover.

Investigators are still searching for two additional suspects: Jaquan A.K. McStay, 18, and Izaiah M. Harris, 17. A warrant for armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm has been issued for McStay, while a juvenile pick-up order with the same charges has been issued for Harris.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for these two suspects in connection to a shooting on Thursday in Port Charlotte

"The suspects involved ranged from 16 to 21 and are no strangers to the Sheriff's Office at this young age. We try to help those in need get on the right track as best we can, but when it comes to crimes such as this, there are no exceptions. They continue to disobey the laws, and now it has escalated to this. Perhaps now we can get them sent away for a while," Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

The sheriff issued a direct message to the two suspects still at large: "I want to issue a strong notice to the two remaining. It would be in your best interest to turn yourselves in because we are coming and we will find you!"

Prummell praised his staff for their work on the case.

"I want to commend my uniformed personnel for their quick response and organization which led to the apprehension of the four. I would also like to commend my investigators, forensics unit, and analysts who worked tirelessly following leads and collected evidence, ultimately building this case. They are top notch and I couldn't be more proud," Prummell said.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reminds people that all district offices have designated safe exchange parking spots that can be used for sales such as those via Facebook Marketplace. These areas are monitored by video surveillance cameras to ensure the safety of both buyers and sellers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McStay or Harris is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-2101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

