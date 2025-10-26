'I feel the vibe:' Thousands attend Punta Gorda Culture Fest

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — People enjoyed Spanish flamenco dancers, indigenous Guatemalan jewelry, and Caribbean cuisine at the seventh annual International Culture Fest in Punta Gorda on Saturday.

"You travel the globe without leaving your backyard," said Pearl Cruz-Morrison with the Cultural Heritage Center of Southwest Florida.

The day started with a parade at noon before vendors packed the Fisherman's Village breezeway. The festival is a celebration of different cultures throughout Southwest Florida.

Thousands of people roamed the shopping center, Cruz-Morrison said, stopping at brightly colored booths that showcased food, clothing, and handmade goods from around the world.

Just outside, a parade of women in brightly colored dresses performed dances from Persia, Albania, and the Pacific islands. Both locals and curious tourists sat in folding chairs across from the stage.

Vendors sold food from Indonesia, the Caribbean, Laos, and more.

Most of the 20 vendors are from Southwest Florida, Cruz-Morrison said. Some people traveled from Sarasota and Port St. Lucie County.

Ilyn Flock with the Filipino-American Society didn't have to go very far. The Charlotte-County based group promotes Filipino culture, Flock said. The group sold Lumpiang-Shanghai, a kind of Filipino spring roll with grilled pork and noodles.

“I feel the vibe,” Flock said. “Just celebrating the culture and cuisine from different places, it’s amazing.”

That's the whole point of Culture Fest, Cruz-Morrison said.

“The main mission is to share and celebrate the different cultures," Cruz-Morrison said. "The vibrant cultures we have in our community.”

The group plans to expand to Collier County. It will host another Culture Fest at the Mercato shopping center on Feb. 28, Cruz-Morrison said.