PUNTA GORDA, Fla — A crash that killed three people because of what FHP says was a semi-truck driver’s illegal U-turn, is sparking new legislation. Senator Ashley Moody came to Punta Gorda on Monday to push her Safer Truckers Act, which calls for tighter trucking safety laws.

Deadly Florida semi-truck crash leads to push for stricter CDL requirements

Senator Moody said the truck driver in that crash got a CDL in California and Washington. The U.S. Department of Transportation said he was not proficient in English and failed roadway signage tests.

“This is a major safety risk,” Moody said.

She also said he was in the country illegally. In legislation proposed by Moody and other politicians across the country, the Safer Truckers Act would limit CDLs to U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, or people with a valid work visa.

It would also require states to report how they enforce English proficiency rules, something Moody says some states are not doing.

“This will shore up those gaps to make sure that those that are on our roadways can understand road signs and operate safely,” Moody said.

Moody says if states do not follow the rules, they could lose federal funding. Truck drivers I talked with say they support the push.

“Basic knowledge of the English language, just knowing exits. You gotta know the language at least the minimum basics to know where you are. You can't go by just GPS,” Joey Guerra said.

Guerra has been a truck driver for two years now. He said he regularly sees how language barriers can lead to miscommunication and delays.

“Some of them have to translate on their phone like a personal translator. And speaking to them it’s like come on, and it takes forever. Just takes a lot more time of ours we don’t need,” Guerra said.

I reached out to several truckers rights groups and Democratic state representatives to ask about their thoughts on this bill, but did not hear back.

Florida Highway Patrol says troopers have taken 400 truck drivers off the road since August for not being proficient in English.