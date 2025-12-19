Punta Gorda water bill advances despite requests to withdraw

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed state bill that would restructure water service responsibilities between the City of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County moved forward for consideration Wednesday at the Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting, despite formal requests from both local governments to withdraw the legislation.

The bill, titled the Punta Gorda Utility District Boundary Codification and Utility Transfer Act, would codify the boundaries of the Punta Gorda Utility District to the city’s municipal limits and create a framework allowing Charlotte County to assume responsibility for potable water service in areas outside city limits through interlocal agreements.

State Rep. Vanessa Oliver, who sponsored the bill, defended the proposal during the delegation meeting, saying it was filed after the city raised what it described as an urgent water supply concern earlier this fall.

Oliver said the city told her it was facing a critical supply gap, with peak water demand exceeding the reliable output of its existing facilities, and that interconnections with the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority were limited.

She argued the bill is narrowly written, does not mandate an immediate transfer of assets or customers, and is intended to ensure reliable water service while preserving local control through negotiated agreements.

“This bill does not force an immediate transfer of assets or customers,” Oliver said, adding that the legislation “requires cooperation and preserves flexibility through interlocal agreements.”

Both Punta Gorda city leaders and Charlotte County commissioners, however, have voiced opposition to the bill, saying it was filed without their request, or input, and raises unresolved financial and logistical concerns.

Charlotte County Commission Chair Joe Tiseo told the delegation that while the county supports clarifying utility boundaries, the remainder of the bill presents too many unknowns.

"At this time the potential costs associated with the rest of the bill language and the funding sources to address them remain unknown," said Tiseo. "Given these uncertainties, and to allow for continued discussions and analysis, the board respectfully requests withdrawal of the local bill.”

Punta Gorda Mayor Debi Lux echoed that request.

“Although this bill was done in good faith, the city council and many residents, including myself, are asking for this to be withdrawn,” Lux said. “Neither the city nor the county asked for this bill.”

City officials have also disputed Oliver’s characterization of an urgent water supply crisis, arguing that long-term expansion projects are already underway and that the bill could disrupt existing service and transfer major infrastructure to the county.

County staff have said any transition of water service would require extensive planning, new infrastructure connections, and significant funding.

Despite the opposition, Oliver said legislative action is necessary when local governments are unable to resolve shared infrastructure challenges on their own, and that the bill provides a structured process to move discussions toward a solution.

