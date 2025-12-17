Charlotte County rejects proposed Punta Gorda water service transfer

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday decided to oppose a proposed bill that Punta Gorda city leaders have described as a “hostile takeover” of the city’s water system, following a heated public comment session.

The proposed legislation, titled the Punta Gorda Utility District Boundary Codification and Utility Transfer Act, would shift potable water service for areas outside Punta Gorda’s city limits, but currently served by the city, to Charlotte County, along with related utility assets, including the city’s water treatment plant. The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Vanessa Oliver.

Public comment and discussion grew tense during Tuesday’s special commission meeting as Punta Gorda City Council members urged county leaders to reject the proposal.

“The council is opposed to this hostile takeover of the city’s water resources,” Council member Janis Denton said.

Mayor Debi Lux questioned whether the bill could benefit private interests tied to development near Punta Gorda Airport, raising concerns about potential conflicts.

“It is fair to ask whether any commissioner or immediate family member owns land or has a financial interest in property near the airport, or other areas that would benefit from the county’s control of the city’s water supply,” Lux said.

In response, each county commissioner publicly disclosed the properties they own, stating that none hold land near the airport or have financial interests that would create a conflict related to the proposed legislation.

According to both city and county officials, Oliver told them the draft bill was prompted by complaints from developers and business owners near Punta Gorda Airport regarding water service.

Oliver has not responded to multiple requests from Fox 4 for comment on the legislation.

County commissioners ultimately voted to oppose the measure, saying they lack sufficient information about costs, logistics, infrastructure needs and long-term impacts, and do not believe the situation warrants state intervention.

“I have not determined if this bill is in the best interest of the public, I just don’t have that information,” Commission Chair Joe Tiseo said.

Commissioners said they plan to formally oppose the bill at Wednesday’s Charlotte County Legislative Delegation meeting, where the proposal is expected to be discussed with state lawmakers.