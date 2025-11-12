Active investigation shuts down section of Taylor Road in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A section of Taylor Road in Punta Gorda was shut down Tuesday night as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated an active scene in the area.

Deputies have not said what the investigation involves but confirmed there is no threat to the public. The stretch of Taylor Rd. between Burnt Store Rd. and Airport Rd., was blocked off with squad cars, but reopened just after midnight.

Fox 4 crews on scene, saw both sheriff’s deputies and Punta Gorda police officers directing traffic away from the closure.

This is a developing story. Fox 4 will provide updates as new information becomes available.