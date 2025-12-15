Jewish Floridians celebrate Chanukah amid heightened security concerns following the Australia attack

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — As Jewish communities across Southwest Florida lit menorahs Sunday to mark the beginning of Chanukah, many were reflecting on the recent attack in Sydney that targeted a Chanukah gathering.

The menorah lighting at the Chabad of Charlotte County looked different this year, with significantly increased security measures in place. Rabbi Simon Jacobson said the enhanced precautions came in response to Sunday's mass shooting in Australia that appeared to target a Chanukah celebration.

Chabad of Charlotte County has previously been victimized by hate crimes. In September, someone broke into the building, started a fire, and spray-painted the 'J' around the property.

For Betty Jo Baca, who attended Sunday's menorah lighting, these incidents are affecting her daily life.

"I make challah bread for a living, and I go to markets. There's some markets - I feel vulnerable, because anybody could come up behind me and shoot me [while I'm] selling challah there. They know I'm Jewish," she said.

At the Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida's menorah lighting at Castle Golf in Fort Myers, community members gathered to celebrate while also acknowledging the recent attack in Australia.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz and his wife, Shani, emphasized their commitment to maintaining hope despite safety concerns.

"Light dispels darkness. Today, we are celebrating light. Light represents light, happiness, positivity, and only doing great and amazing things," Rabbi Minkowicz said.

Fox 4 contacted the Lee County Sheriff's Office regarding the safety concerns. In a statement, they said:

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office mourns alongside the Jewish community following the violent targeting of individuals during a time of worship and celebration in Sydney, Australia. As always, LCSO works closely with local leaders and places of worship to help ensure residents are able to practice their faith safely, as they should be. LCSO conducts frequent area checks of houses of worship and offers dedicated detail deputies at religious venues upon request. The safety and security of our residents remain LCSO’s top priority. We encourage everyone: If you see something, say something—make the call.”

FOX 4 also received a statement from The Chabad of Bonita Springs.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened today. The horrific attack in Sydney feels painfully close to home. A moment meant to spread light and joy was shattered by darkness, taking the life of a beloved Chabad emissary and leaving families and communities broken.

It hits so hard because it was targeted at the very first public Menorah lighting of the year - a moment when Jewish light was about to shine out into the world.

They wanted to send a message of fear.

They wanted us to hide, to shrink, to doubt the power of our flame.

But they don’t understand our story.

Our flame was born in darkness.

For over 2,000 years, it has survived every attempt to extinguish it.

It doesn’t break.

It doesn’t disappear.

It shines - sometimes even brighter because of the darkness around it." said Rabbi Mendy Greenberg, Chabad of Bonita Springs.

