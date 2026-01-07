PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The City of Punta Gorda has approved hiring an outside lobbyist as it works to head off a proposed bill that city leaders say could significantly alter control of portions of its water system.

During a workshop Tuesday, the Punta Gorda City Council voted to spend about $8,500 to retain lobbyist David Childs of the Ballard Partners firm.

Although workshops are typically reserved for discussion and do not involve formal action, council members voted to suspend workshop rules in order to approve the $8,500 expenditure.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on the workshop:

Punta Gorda hires lobbyist to oppose proposed water utility bill

City officials said Childs will work alongside staff to raise concerns in Tallahassee about legislation sponsored by state Rep. Vanessa Oliver.

City leaders say the proposed bill would codify water service boundaries, but warn the bill’s current language could go much further.

According to the city, the bill could shift control of water operations and infrastructure serving areas outside city limits away from Punta Gorda, to the county, creating what they describe as serious legal and financial implications.

“We're hoping to engage with the representatives and the legislators to hopefully educate them and give them some information to stop this bill from progressing,” said Tom Spencer, the city’s utilities director.

The issue has been a growing point of tension between city and county leaders in recent weeks.

Punta Gorda officials have said they were not consulted before the legislation was drafted and argue that unresolved questions remain about costs, governance and long-term impacts on the city’s utility system.

City officials emphasized that the bill has not yet been formally filed. However, they said the decision to hire outside help now is meant to ensure the city’s position is clearly communicated before the legislative session begins Jan. 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

PREVIOUS REPORTING:

Punta Gorda water bill advances despite requests to withdraw

County rejects proposed Punta Gorda water service transfer