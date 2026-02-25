Drivers hit with thick smoke on Alligator Alley as Big Cypress wildfire grows

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A large brush fire continued burning inland in Collier County on Wednesday, sending thick smoke across nearby roadways and toward Alligator Alley as dry conditions made containment difficult.

While flames were no longer visible from the main road, the fire continued to burn deeper in the brush, with wind pushing heavy plumes of smoke across the region. The fire has burned at least 24,000 acres, according to the National Park Service.

Tammy and Tim Reynolds said they drove to the area for a hike just off State Road 29 but had to pass through miles of smoke to get there.

“The smoke was really thick to the point that we thought, should we turn around and go back?” Tammy Reynolds said.

The couple said the smoke made it difficult to see and breathe while driving through the area.

“And harder to breathe! It was — we had the windows up,” Tammy said. “It was noticeable in your throat and in your eyes,” Tim added.

Fire data shows at least 100 buildings are threatened by the blaze. The National Park Service said dry conditions are making it harder to contain the fire.

Collier County remains under an active burn ban, which local fire departments said people need to take seriously as conditions remain dangerous.

“Cool conditions, low humidity, we already went into the dry season dry. We’re in extreme conditions,” said Heather Mazurkiewicz, a public information officer with the North Collier Fire District. “So, we want to make sure that the public is very aware of what any type of actions that they take can significantly impact this community."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire was 0% contained. Fire officials said additional fires have also started in the area as crews work to keep the main blaze from spreading.

